A 64-year-old man was killed in a crash Monday on U.S Highway-65 north of Mercer.
Gary Sexton of Liberty, Missouri, was driving a Ford F-250 around 5:45 p.m. Monday when he crashed into an RV towing a Chevrolet Trailblazer going in the opposite direction, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports. Sexton was driving without headlights and crossed the center line, the report said.
He was declared dead at the scene, according to crash reports.
The RV went off the road and tipped onto its passenger side, according to reports. The driver, 71-year-old Merlin Hall of State Center, Iowa, was taken to Wayne County, Iowa, Hospital with serious injuries.
