A Bethany, Missouri, man was killed early Wednesday morning in a crash on U.S. Highway 69 in Harrison County.
Jason A. Crawford, 39, was driving a Chevrolet Malibu at 12:20 a.m. when he went off the highway going around a curve and hit a tree, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Crawford was declared dead at the scene by a Harrison County coroner. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the crash report.
