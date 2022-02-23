An Oregon, Missouri, man was killed Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 71 north of Savannah.
Cody J. Maser, 31, was driving a Chevrolet Impala around 6 a.m. on U.S. 71 when the car went off the road and overturned, ejecting him in the process, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports.
Maser was pronounced dead at the scene around 6:15 a.m. by the Andrew County coroner, and his family was notified. Maser was not wearing a seat belt at the time, the report said.
