One person was killed in a car crash late Monday in the 3100 block of Faraon Street.
Tyler M. Jeffries, 21, was killed after being ejected from a vehicle around 11:15 p.m., St. Joseph police said. He was taken to Mosaic Life Care where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The vehicle was heading west at a high rate of speed when it hit a dip in the road. The car then went airborne, struck a tree and split in half, police said.
The driver of the car received minor injuries. Police have not released any additional information about that person.
The case remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.