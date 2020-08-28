A Missouri man was seriously injured in a crash yesterday at 7:45 a.m. two miles north of Polo, Missouri, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
62-year-old Stanley Phelps of Fordland, Missouri, was injured after he fell asleep at the wheel and traveled off the west side of the roadway along Missouri Highway 13.
Phelps then overcorrected, returned to the roadway, then overturned several times before coming to a rest.
He was transported to Polo by Caldwell County EMS, then life-flighted to Truman medical center.
Phelps was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.