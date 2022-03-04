A police pursuit on Interstate 29 out of Platte County ends in Buchanan County early Friday morning.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Mason Norwood, 18, of Bellevue, Nebraska, was fleeing from police at about 1:50 a.m. northbound on I-29 when he drove off the road, struck a crossover and went airborne. The Jeep he was in landed on its wheels but then struck the median and rolled over, with Norwood being ejected in the process.
Norwood, who the report said was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Mosaic Life Care with serious injuries.
