A man in his 50s is in stable condition after being stabbed in Friday night in the 2800 block of South 20th Street.

The man was involved in a verbal argument around 6:30 p.m. when he was stabbed in the abdomen by a man in his 30s, St. Joseph police said.

The victim was taken to Mosaic Life Care for multiple stab wounds, and the suspect was arrested at the scene, police said.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

