top story Man in critical condition after being shot By Jenna Wilson News-Press NOW Jenna Wilson Author email Jan 12, 2023 Jan 12, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SJPD responds to a shooting Police worked a scene on N. 16th Street where a man was shot Thursday. Show more Show less Police worked a scene on N. 16th Street where a man was shot Thursday. Law enforcement officers were called to a shooting on N. 16th Street after a man suffered a gunshot injury to both legs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Police and emergency crews responded to 430 N. 16th around 11:15 a.m. on Thursday after a man was shot in both legs.According to the St. Joseph Police Department, the victim was transported to Mosaic Life Care by ambulance in critical condition.Another person was in the home at the time of the shooting.Police are investigating details surrounding the shooting. Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Victim Law Enforcement Shooting Officer Crime Police Military Ems Detail Mosaic Care Police Department Ambulance Emergency Crew Jenna Wilson Author email Follow Jenna Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News Regional News Coast Guard returns 177 Cubans caught at sea to the island Regional News EXPLAINER: List of states banning TikTok grows +2 Regional News Wisconsin, North Carolina governors ban popular TikTok app More Regional News → National News +3 Nebraska Lisa Marie Presley hospitalized, mother Priscilla says +2 Nebraska California latest to sue drug companies over insulin prices +3 National News Who is Robert Hur, special counsel in Biden documents case? More National News → 1:03 Mixed Precip. Overnight Jan 11, 2023 Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.