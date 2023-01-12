SJPD responds to a shooting

Police and emergency crews responded to 430 N. 16th around 11:15 a.m. on Thursday after a man was shot in both legs.

According to the St. Joseph Police Department, the victim was transported to Mosaic Life Care by ambulance in critical condition.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

