A Craig, Missouri, man was hospitalized with moderate injuries after his truck overturned at about 11 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 36 near St. Joseph.
Miles A. Ruch, 70, was driving a Ford F-350 on the highway when he went off the highway and across the median, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports. The truck crossed oncoming traffic, went down an embankment and flipped onto its top.
Ruch was not wearing a seat belt at the time and was taken to Mosaic Life Care for his injuries, the patrol report said.
