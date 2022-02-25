A 35-year-old man was hospitalized with moderate injuries after a semi caught fire Friday on Interstate 29 north of Craig, Missouri.
Jacciah L. Blunt, 40, Las Vegas, was driving a semi at 2:05 a.m. Friday on the highway when he lost control and crashed into the back of an unoccupied semi that was disabled on the highway's shoulder, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports.
The semi driven by Blunt went down an embankment and caught fire, while the unoccupied semi came to rest on the shoulder, according to crash reports.
Jesreal L. Blunt, 35, Las Vegas, who according to crash reports was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Mosaic Life Care for moderate injuries.
