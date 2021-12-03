A man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries Friday evening after a rollover crash around 6:45 p.m. on U.S. Highway-36.
He was driving an SUV on the highway when he tried to exit onto South 22nd Street, rolling the vehicle on the exit ramp, St. Joseph police said.
Speed did play a factor in the crash, police said, but no other vehicles were involved.
The man was transported to Mosaic Life Care for minor to moderate injuries, and the incident remains under investigation.
