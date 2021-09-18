A man in his late 20s was taken yesterday to Mosaic Life Care after suffering a non-life threatening gunshot wound around 5:15 p.m. in the 5500 block of Pryor Avenue.
The man was shot once in his abdomen after a conflict with multiple other people, St. Joseph police said.
Two juvenile boys suspected of being involved in the situation were arrested by police.
The incident remains under investigation.
