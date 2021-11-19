New details have been released regarding the homicide of a St. Joseph man whose body was found in Union Star, Missouri.
Jodi Jacob Downs of Savannah is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Dennis R. Patterson Jr. According to a probable cause statement, the death occurred on July 16.
According to court documents, Patterson had gone to a residence on South Seventh Street in Union Star looking for his car. A woman arrested on unrelated charges disclosed the homicide to law enforcement officers, saying Patterson was shot and killed by her boyfriend, who was identified as Downs.
The woman stated she and another female were there when Patterson and Downs began fighting in the residence, according to court documents. Downs then shot and killed Patterson with a 9mm handgun that was later disposed of in a field, the probable cause statement said.
The documents then detail two additional men who assisted in planning how to dispose of Patterson's body and observed the scene of the homicide. One of those men told officers during an interview to "check the backyard of the residence carefully."
Officers found the body of Patterson on Nov. 11, months after the homicide occurred.
