The identity of a person found dead in Livingston County over the weekend has been released.
The body of Michael Daniel Daly, 45, of Blue Springs, Missouri, was found Saturday by Jamesport, Missouri, residents at Poosey Conservation Area in Livingston County.
Daly likely was homeless, and weather exposure contributed to his death, according to a Livingston County Sheriff's Office press release.
Daly was seen last on Dec. 18 on U.S. Highway 36 and at a convenience store, but he refused law enforcement assistance both times, according to the sheriff's office press release.
Daly is believed to have been deceased for several weeks, and his family has been notified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.