A Hamilton, Missouri, man was been flown to Truman Medical Center in Kansas City with serious injuries after a crash at 11:40 p.m. Saturday near Hamilton.

Isaac T. Evans, 20, was driving a Polaris Ranger on Northeast Nettleton Road north of Ridgeway Road when he failed to navigate a curve, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports.

Chastin Bowen, 18, of Hamilton, grabbed the wheel but the vehicle went off road, overturned and ejected both men. 

Bowen was able to re-enter the vehicle but could not find Evans, according to crash reports. Bowen then drove home and called law enforcement.

He was taken Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe, Missouri, by private vehicle for moderate injuries.

Neither man was wearing safety devices, according to crash reports.

