top story Man flown to hospital after Tuesday crash By Riley Funk News-Press NOW Riley Funk Author email Apr 25, 2023 Apr 25, 2023 Updated 10 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Bethany, Missouri, man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning. The crash happened along Missouri Route 13 in Harrison County just after 9 a.m., according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. Ryan Harrington, 48, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a bridge. The truck overturned and came to rest on its passenger side on the bridge. Harrington was transported by NTA Ambulance and then flown to University Hospital in Kansas City, according to the crash report. Harrington was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Transportation Roads And Traffic Motor Vehicles Hospitals Riley Funk Author email Follow Riley Funk Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News Central Missouri Callaway County man charged with child-sex crimes +8 Nebraska Montana House cancels after rally for transgender lawmaker +10 National Entertainment Harry Belafonte, activist and entertainer, dies at 96 More Regional News → National News Regional News US cyberwarriors thwarted 2020 Iran election hacking attempt Sports 'Mojave Max' tortoise emerges in Vegas; latest since 2000 Sports Changes planned for College Board's Black history class More National News → 0:42 Partly Sunny Tuesday 9 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.