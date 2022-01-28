A Minnesota man was flown to a hospital with serious injuries after a crash Friday morning on Interstate 35 north of Eagleville, Missouri.
Thomas C. Einerson, 58, of Olivia, Minnesota, was driving a Freightliner semi around 4:15 a.m. when he crashed into a tire that had come off a semi headed the opposite direction and gone over the median, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. Einerson's vehicle crossed the median and came to a rest blocking oncoming traffic.
The other semi, driven by Montora A. Johnson, 38, Waterloo, Iowa, came to a controlled stop on the shoulder, according to crash reports.
Einerson was flown to Unity Point Health in Des Moines, Iowa, for his injuries, the patrol report said.
