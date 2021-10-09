A 60-year-old Maryville, Missouri, man was hospitalized with serious injuries after being ejected from a vehicle Friday night north of Maryville.
The off-road vehicle's 31-year-old driver was driving around 10:15 p.m. on Hawk Road when he traveled off the road, according to Missouri State Highway crash reports.
The vehicle flipped and crashed into a fence, ejecting the 60-year-old passenger, according to crash reports. He was flown to Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha by helicopter.
