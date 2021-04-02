A man fled the scene of an accident on foot this afternoon after crashing a motorcycle on Frederick Avenue.
He was bleeding from his head but allegedly left because there was a warrant for his arrest, St. Joseph Police Officer Todd Smith said.
The man crashed into a truck as the truck was turning. There was minimal damage to both vehicles.
Police still are searching for the man, whose identity is unknown.
