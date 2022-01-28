A Nebraska resident was arrested this week after an investigation by the Highland, Kansas, Police Department, the Department of Children and Families and Doniphan County Sheriff’s Office.
The U.S. Marshals Service out of Omaha Nebraska, served a Doniphan County arrest warrant for Christopher Jimeson, 33, without incident on Wednesday. Jimeson is being charged with aggravated criminal sodomy of a child, aggravated indecent liberties of a child, criminal threat and aggravated endangerment of a child, according to a release from the Highland Police Department.
The alleged acts occurred at a residence in Highland, police said. In July 2021, a juvenile reported to the Highland Police Department that she was the victim of sexual assault.
Department of Children and Families was contacted to assist with the interviews of the victim. The Highland Police Department and the Doniphan County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search at a residence in Highland, and evidence was located and seized, the release said.
Jimeson is awaiting extradition back to Doniphan County, police said.
The investigation is ongoing and nothing further will be released at this time.
