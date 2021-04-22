ATCHISON, Kan. — An inmate escaped from the Atchison County, Kansas, jail early Thursday morning.
Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie said in a press release that at about 1:20 a.m. Thursday an inmate of the Atchison County Jail escaped from custody. The inmate, Taggart Darnell Lee, 20, of Atchison, was being held for an aggravated robbery, which is alleged to have occurred on Dec. 31, 2020. Lee has been in custody since Jan. 8.
A preliminary investigation launched after the escape by sheriff’s administration revealed that several security policies were not followed by jail staff which allowed Lee to manipulate a door lock and make his way into an unsecured area of the jail and then outside of the jail.
A jail officer chased Lee for several blocks when Lee picked up a 2-by 4-inch piece of lumber and threatened the unarmed jail officer. Law enforcement attempted to set up a perimeter but could not locate Lee.
Lee is 20 years old, 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 170 pounds and has short black hair and a short beard. Lee was last seen wearing lime green pants, a white t-shirt and orange slip-on shoes. The Atchison County Sheriff’s Office considers Lee dangerous and he has a history of being armed.
A criminal and internal investigation continues, Laurie said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.