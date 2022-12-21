top story Man dies in Wednesday morning accident By Riley Funk News-Press NOW Riley Funk Author email Dec 21, 2022 Dec 21, 2022 Updated 27 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Grant City, Missouri, man, died in a single-vehicle accident in Worth County on Wednesday morning. The crash occurred four miles west of Grant City just before 5 a.m. according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. Adam Brown, 41, was driving a 2007 GMC 2500 traveling west on Missouri Route 46 when he failed to negotiate a curve, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports.The vehicle then traveled off the roadway, struck two signs and overturned down an embankment, according to crash reports. Brown was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Worth County coroner. Brown was transported by Worth County EMS to Andrews-Hann Funeral Home. Brown was not wearing a seatbelt, according to crash reports. Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Adam Brown Highway Transports Vehicle Crash Grant City Worth County Report Accident Missouri Riley Funk Author email Follow Riley Funk Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News +2 Northeast Kansas Elf at the Hiawatha Elementary +14 Sports Franco Harris, Steeler who caught Immaculate Reception, dies +4 National News Wyoming bullishly courts crypto, even after collapse of FTX More Regional News → National News +5 National News An Iranian masterwork opens with its director behind bars +5 National News Mall shooter told ex he would `take others' if he died +40 National News Biden tells Zelenskyy: 'It's an honor to be by your side' More National News → 1:28 Bitter cold and snow move in tonight 9 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
