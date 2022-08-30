top story Man dies in Gentry County crash on Monday By Riley Funk News-Press NOW Riley Funk Author email Aug 30, 2022 Aug 30, 2022 Updated 25 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save One man died in a single-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon in Gentry County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the accident occurred five miles outside of Albany on U.S. Highway 136. Rodger Smith, 62, was driving a 1989 Ford Tow Truck when an equipment failure caused Smith to lose control. The vehicle overturned and landed on its top. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene by Gentry County Coroner Andy Linder.Smith's body was taken to the Roberson Polley Funeral Home in Albany. It is unknown if he was wearing a safety device. Troop H of the MSHP, Gentry County Sheriff's Department and the Albany Fire Department all assisted at the scene. Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gentry County Rodger Smith Crash Mechanics Highway Transports Report Vehicle Accident Scene Andy Linder Tow Truck Electrotechnics Riley Funk Author email Follow Riley Funk Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Education Private schools report enrollment figures Public Safety Police remind drivers to use caution after three weekend fatalities Local News New statewide program to support firefighters battling cancer Local News Turner returning to Mosaic Life Care More Local News → 0:42 Dry & Sunny Tuesday 11 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
