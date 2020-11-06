Gregg Widner, 47, died in a crash on U.S. Highway 136, three miles east of Princeton, Missouri, on Friday afternoon.
Widner was eastbound on Highway 136 in a Ford grain truck and tried to pass John Wells, 39, in a Case combine.
Widner struck a bridge rail, went up onto the rail and travelled off the south side of Highway 136, coming to rest on its passenger side. Widner was pronounced dead by the Mercer County coroner.
Wells had no injuries, although the combine was totaled.
Both were not wearing seat belts.