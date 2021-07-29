HOLT, MO. | A 50-year-old Texas man was killed in a fatality crash around 2:15 p.m. Thursday on Interstate-35.
Stephen Doby of Crowley, Texas, was riding a Harley Davidson on the highway near Holt, Missouri, when he crashed into the trailer of a 2013 Ford F-150 and was thrown from his bike, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports.
The truck’s driver had slowed down because of construction, according to reports.
Doby was pronounced dead at the scene by Clinton County coroners.
No injuries were listed for the driver of the pickup.
