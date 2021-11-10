A Ridgeway, Missouri, man is dead after a crash Wednesday morning on County Road 205 near Bethany.
Gaige Sherer, 22, was driving a 2004 Dodge Dakota around 7:45 a.m. when he crashed into the trailer of a John Deere tractor being driven by Andrew Darby, 28, Bethany, headed in the opposite direction.
Sherer was not wearing a seatbelt at the time, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports.
He was pronounced dead two hours later at Cameron Regional Medical Center, according to crash reports, and his family was notified.
