A man is dead after St. Joseph police were called to a shooting Wednesday morning at a South Side residence.
Police responded to 308 Missouri St. around 5 a.m. on a report of a shooting. According to police, a 64-year-old man was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.
Police took one 58-year-old suspect into custody on an investigation charge.
