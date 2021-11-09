A 60-year-old Purdin, Missouri, man was killed in a crash involving a vehicle that caught fire early Tuesday on State Highway 6 in Jamesport.
James Loyd was driving a semi at about 12:45 a.m. when he drove off the road and went airborne after hitting a driveway, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
The trailer and truck separated when he crashed into the ground, and the truck caught fire at the bottom of a ditch, the report said.
Loyd was declared dead at the scene by a Daviess County coroner, and his family has been notified.
