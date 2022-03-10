A 36-year-old man was hospitalized with moderate injuries Thursday morning after crashing and ending up in a creek on Missouri Route 13 in Harrison County.
Christopher L. Meringa, Bethany, Missouri, was driving a GMC Canyon at 11:10 a.m. eight miles south of Bethany when he went off the road and down an embankment, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports. The vehicle went into the creek and rolled onto its driver's side.
Meringa, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time, was taken to Harrison County Community Hospital, according to crash reports.
