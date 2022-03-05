A man was arrested Saturday night after a short vehicle chase that ended when he crashed into a light pole.
The man was driving a red Chevrolet Impala at excessive speeds around 6:15 p.m. near Atchison and South Sixth Streets when he started fleeing police, until he crashed into the pole at Monterey and Sixth streets, St. Joseph police.
The man suffered minor injuries, police said.
The reason for his arrest remains under investigation, SJPD said.
