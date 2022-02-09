A St. Joseph man crashed a car into a house and a telephone pole late Tuesday night on St. Joseph Avenue.
Marquis D. Wilson, 19, was driving a Kia Amanti at what officers termed excessive speed at 11:51 p.m. Tuesday when he lost control and crashed on a curve at St. Joseph Avenue and Madison Street, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports.
Officers had been engaged in a vehicle chase with Wilson but had ended the pursuit before the crash, Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said.
Wilson was taken to Mosaic Life Care with moderate injuries, according to crash reports.
A case is being submitted to the Buchanan County prosecutor's office for possible charges, Puett said.
