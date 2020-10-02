A man climbed up a cell tower near Eighth and Locust streets Friday morning, leaving St. Joseph police officers to spend hours trying to talk him down.
Officers responded to the scene just before 9 a.m., and it was about noon by the time the man was convinced to climb down.
In addition to using a megaphone to talk with the man, officers also employed other tactics to convince the man to come down, including getting him fast food and playing music, including "Hotel California," into the megaphone.
Officers handcuffed the man when he reached the ground.