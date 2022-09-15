Dustin Beechner mugshot

Dustin L. Beechner of St. Joseph is charged with first-degree child abuse leading to the death of a child.

 Photo courtesy Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the St. Joseph man charged in the death of his 6-year-old daughter is in serious condition in the hospital following a "self-harm event" at 10:50 am Thursday morning.

According to a press release from Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett, Dustin Beechner was given emergency medical treatment at the jail and was then transported to Mosaic for additional emergency medical treatment.  

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

