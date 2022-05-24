top story Man arrested on suspicion of DWI after crash News-Press NOW Alex Simone Author email May 24, 2022 May 24, 2022 Updated 58 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Two vehicles block a portion of Messanie Street after a crash Tuesday evening near South 29th Street. Alex Simone | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A man has been arrested on suspicion of DWI after a crash Tuesday evening on Messanie Street near 29th Street.The man was driving a Jeep around 9:15 p.m. on Messanie when he crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a man driving a Honda four-door car, St. Joseph police said.The Honda’s driver was taken to Mosaic Life Care with minor injuries, police said. No injuries were reported for the Jeep’s driver.The case remains under investigation. Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Police Driver Honda Motor Vehicle Jeep Dwi Crash Injury Alex Simone Author email Follow Alex Simone Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Education SJSD board cheers new ideas on special education Local News Conservation department teaches fishing basics +2 Business Hillyard breaks ground on new Downtown location Local News Conservation department boosting outdoor activities with clinics More Local News → Local Forecast 15 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
