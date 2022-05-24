CRASH ON MESSANIE

Two vehicles block a portion of Messanie Street after a crash Tuesday evening near South 29th Street.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

A man has been arrested on suspicion of DWI after a crash Tuesday evening on Messanie Street near 29th Street.

The man was driving a Jeep around 9:15 p.m. on Messanie when he crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a man driving a Honda four-door car, St. Joseph police said.

The Honda’s driver was taken to Mosaic Life Care with minor injuries, police said. No injuries were reported for the Jeep’s driver.

The case remains under investigation.

