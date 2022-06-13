top story Man arrested in relation to arson incident in Caldwell County By Riley Funk News-Press NOW Riley Funk Author email Jun 13, 2022 Jun 13, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A suspect was taken into custody last Friday in Caldwell County for an alleged arson fire on May 10. Harold Edwards Jr., 27, of Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree property damage and three counts of second-degree arson and burglaryThe Caldwell County and Clay County sheriff's offices worked together to bring in the suspect. He is currently being held without bond at the Caldwell County Detention Center. The investigation is ongoing, but officers are anticipating additional charges for Edwards. In a statement released by Caldwell County Sheriff Mitchel Allen, he said that "all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in the court of law." Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Arson Suspect Crime Criminal Law Law Police Custody Count Caudwell County Detention Center Caldwell County Harold Edwards Jr. Caldwell County Detention Center Charge Mitchel Allen Sheriff Riley Funk Author email Follow Riley Funk Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Education Farmers face drought in west, rain glut in east, high prices for all Business Summer concert series increases Downtown foot traffic Weather Saturday's storm damages parts of northwestern Clinton County +2 Local News St. Joseph community helping to support new Noyes Home dog More Local News → 1:15 Hot Week Ahead 16 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.