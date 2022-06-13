police sirens placeholder

A suspect was taken into custody last Friday in Caldwell County for an alleged arson fire on May 10. 

Harold Edwards Jr., 27, of Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree property damage and three counts of second-degree arson and burglary

The Caldwell County and Clay County sheriff's offices worked together to bring in the suspect. He is currently being held without bond at the Caldwell County Detention Center. 

The investigation is ongoing, but officers are anticipating additional charges for Edwards. 

In a statement released by Caldwell County Sheriff Mitchel Allen, he said that "all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in the court of law."

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

