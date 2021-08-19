ATCHISON, Kan. -- Formal charges were pending Thursday against a 57-year-old Atchison man after another man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound Wednesday afternoon outside a residence in the southern part of Atchison city limits.
Porter Webb was apprehended at his residence following a standoff with authorities from multiple law enforcement agencies. He was transported to Amberwell Atchison's emergency care unit for an examination and then taken to the Atchison County Jail.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said in a press release that Webb’s arrest came after police were dispatched at about 5:50 p.m. Wednesday to Amberwell Atchison where a 47-year-old man was taken with a gunshot injury.
Police said the gunshot happened during a dispute between the victim and Webb outside a residence in the 1100 block of S. Seventh Street. Police said that Webb produced a handgun and fired one shot in a vehicle occupied by the victim.
Wilson said the victim was able to drive away from the scene and sought help from a family member. The family member then took the victim to the hospital.
Police officers obtained a search warrant for Webb’s residence at 1122 S. Seventh St. and determined Webb was inside. Officers attempted to get Webb to come out by using loudspeakers, chemical agents and a Kansas Highway Patrol robot, which was utilized to find Webb hiding in a crawl space below the house. He was taken into custody without injury.
Wilson said he expects police to submit investigation reports Thursday to the Atchison County Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
