A man in his early twenties was arrested after a shooting incident around 5 p.m. Friday in the area of 18th Street between Frederick Avenue and Colhoun Street.
St. Joseph police said the man was arrested on investigation charges. They said the incident started as a verbal disturbance between the drivers of two vehicles, and then one man shot at the other, at which point the second man used his car to ram the other vehicle.
Police said the man who fired the shots fled the scene to Woody's gas station at at North 14th street and Frederick Avenue. Only minor injuries were reported and no one was shot, police said.
The incident remains under investigation.
