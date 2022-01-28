A man was arrested Friday morning after St. Joseph police recovered a missing child.
Police found the child, 1-year-old Kyden Edward Nielsen, just before 9 a.m. The boy had gone missing at about 3:45 a.m. from the 200 block of Yale Street.
Tyler Eugene Mozee, who police said was seen running from the home with the child early Friday, was arrested on outstanding warrants at the South Side location where the child was found.
Police did not release any additional details about the case, including how Mozee knows the child.
Capt. Jeff Wilson said the case regarding the missing child will continue to be investigated and then passed to the Buchanan County prosecutor's office for potential charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.