A St. Joseph man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting law enforcement officers and resisting arrest after a vehicle pursuit and crash Sunday night in the 5600 block of Lake Front Lane.
Officers originally were called to the area after reports of a prowler at about 10:15 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said.
Theodore L. Marti, 37, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado while being pursued when he crashed into the driver's side of a parked vehicle. He then reversed direction and backed into the driver's side of a parked sheriff's office Ford Explorer, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Marti then hit a Buchanan County sheriff's deputy while backing up and injured another officer who was in the Ford Explorer at the time, Puett said.
The deputies were not hospitalized but are receiving medical assistance, Puett said.
Marti fled the scene and evaded law enforcement on Ingersoll Road, but the pursuit commenced again near King Hill Avenue and East Lake Boulevard, Puett said. Marti entered Interstate 229 and crashed into a guardrail trying to cross onto U.S. Highway 36.
Marti and passengers Phillippe L. Rodney, 27, of Maryville, and Kristen L. Smith, 33, of Faucett, were taken to Mosaic Life Care for moderate injuries after the collision, according to the crash report. None were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident, the report said.
