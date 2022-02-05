A St. Joseph man is in custody after leading law enforcement on a chase and leaving the scene of a crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 229 near Highland Avenue.
The pursuit started around 11:30 p.m. Friday on State Route K after Malone O. Hendrix, 24, began fleeing officers, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H. The pursuit ended after he started driving the wrong way on I-229, according to Troop H, but Hendrix then fled the scene after crashing near Highland Avenue.
He later was spotted coming out of the woods near St. Jo Frontier Casino by St. Joseph police, who said they notified Troop H.
Hendrix was arrested around 12:30 a.m. Saturday on suspicion of resisting arrest, leaving the scene of an accident, not wearing a seat belt and speeding, according to MSHP arrest reports. He also was wanted on a misdemeanor warrant.
