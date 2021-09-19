There are thousands of reported mail thefts every year nationwide, but the issue also hits closer to home.
Mail theft has been a problem in St. Joseph, St. Joseph Police Sgt. Roy Hoskins said. It became even more of an issue during the COVID-19 pandemic, and he sees it continuing with the popularity of online shopping.
“When you start having more deliveries, people pick up on that,” he said. “Thieves are opportunistic, so they’re going to realize now with current times, or especially last year when it was really in the forefront, they knew that there were going to be more packages delivered, so it might be profitable for them to go out and troll around looking for those deliveries.”
Mail thefts tend to be crimes of convenience. It often is people who happen to be in the area and notice an opportunity, as opposed to taking the time to formulate an in-depth plan, Kansas City Postal Investigator Paul Shade said.
Even something as simple as keeping the flag up on a mailbox could alert thieves of an opportunity, Hoskins said.
“That’s literally a red flag for thieves because you’ve got outgoing mail there,” he said. “For all they know it’s a birthday card with cash in it, it’s a utility payment, a lot of different things. So that’s a very tempting thing for a thief.”
A better option might be not putting outgoing mail in the box at all, but instead taking it directly to the post office or using one of the blue Postal Service mailboxes, Hoskins said.
Some of the most common targets for thieves include packages and anything that could allow for identity theft, Shade said.
Packages can be difficult to deal with because they often are too large to place in a mailbox. Alternatives are available which can be safer than having postal carriers or other delivery services leave items at the door, Hoskins said.
“You can actually have it delivered to your work or an alternate location,” he said. “If you sign up for the carrier services, you can pick a time, like with FedEx and UPS and such.”
Another service option that helps with security is being able to check delivery progress. People waiting to receive packages can track their location on the U.S. Postal Service website, Shade said.
Many online shopping sites also allow customers to track items.
Even the investigation process can change with the situation. Cases usually start with a local agency but could vary depending if it was the postal service or another carrier that made a delivery, Hoskins said.
“They all start with us locally as a report we would take to begin with and start the ball rolling,” he said. “It may be investigated by us depending on what it is, or it may get sent on to the post office, but with FedEx, DHL, UPS, that type of thing, we would most likely handle that.”
Work by postal employees in 2018 led to 2,485 arrests, and 2,101 of those turned into convictions, according to statistics from the U.S. Postal Investigation Service.
