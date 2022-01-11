Low speed police chase ends with one arrest

A driver was arrested after fleeing from an attempted traffic stop by St. Joseph police Tuesday afternoon.
According to St. Joseph police officials, the 26-year-old male driver was arrested on an investigation into a fleeing vehicle. Police said the incident started with a traffic violation but then the driver evaded police through Downtown at a slow rate of speed. The speeds during the chase ranged from 10 to 25 mph.
There were three occupants in the vehicle. Police were able to get the vehicle stopped in the parking lot of the former Neely School near South 12th and Pacific streets.
