While a new program from Home Instead Senior Services is aiming to improve the conversation around elderly driving, law enforcement says hanging up the keys is a difficult decision.
Motorists often are receptive when police recommend it's time for them to stop driving, but that doesn't make it an easy transition, St. Joseph Police Sgt. James Tonn said.
"It's a tough conversation to have," he said. "No one wants to lose their freedom. You know, as you get older, you've been driving your whole life and you don't want somebody telling you to can't drive, or even suggesting that you can't drive because you lose some of that ability to take care of yourself."
One measure that sometimes helps is having drivers re-test for their licenses, Tonn said. It doesn't always mean people have to stop driving as they get older, but taking the test helps make sure it's still safe to be on the road.
There also are efforts being made to open the conversation about when is the right time.
Home Instead recently started using a survey to help with the decision, St. Joseph Home Instead Owner Brent Hoffert said.
"It's time to have these conversations and it impacts the health and wellness of everyone involved for years to come," he said. "It can also help to eliminate, you know, family conflict."
The six-question survey, available at homeinstead.com/elderoscopy, includes asking users how they plan to get around when they no longer are able to drive. Home Instead refers to the process as "elderoscopy" because it sometimes is viewed with a perception similar to medical appointments like colonoscopies, Hoffert said.
"Elderoscopy is kind of a humorous approach to a serious topic," he said. "It's kind of meant to be an icebreaker, if you will, to some of those conversations that really need to be had. And, you know, we all, as we're aging, we all have to have preventative diagnostic medical appointments, whether it be a colonoscopy or an endoscopy, so it's kind of along those same lines, it sounds medical, because it's very similar to those things that we dread as we age."
When elderly drivers are involved in vehicle crashes, it's often because they can't respond fast enough anymore to situations on the road, Tonn said.
"A lot of the times it's just a reaction issue, your reaction time (is) slower, he said. "You're going the speed limit ... but it takes you twice as long to react to something and stop."
