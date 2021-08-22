In an emergency, every minute counts, and responders having to break into a residence can cost not only time but also money to fix damage to entry points.
A new resource now offered in Andrew County aims to solve the problem.
Andrew County EMS has started selling lockboxes to residents at cost as part of its new "Peace of Mind" program after a suggestion EMS director Blake Rudel received a few weeks ago. The boxes are kept outside residents' homes with a key inside for responders to use in emergencies.
"Not very many people have heard about this, especially in Missouri," Rudel said. "It's not a thing that's really done a lot, but after 20-plus years in the business, I know that there's been a broken window or a broken door in the past that would have been avoided."
All combinations are stored in a secure location at the dispatch office, and the codes are sent to responders when needed, Rudel said.
One of the other common practices is having a relative or neighbor bring a spare key, but that requires time for transport. Having a key already available is a significantly faster alternative, Rudel said.
"Even if we decide not to wait for a key holder, sometimes we take time looking for the best way with the least amount of damage to be able to get into the house," he said. "And that does take time, where this is very fast and efficient."
Andrew County emergency responders haven't had to use the lockboxes at homes yet, Rudel said, and he hopes they won't have to. But having the option provides peace of mind.
The boxes aren't a resource just for responders, he said. They also can be a failsafe for homeowners.
"If for some reason they locked their keys in their house somehow, they have a backup plan right here," he said. "It doesn't have to just be us that accesses this. They can access it themselves. They have the codes."
Rudel said he had concerns that people looking to break into homes might try to use the keys from lockboxes, but that worry soon disappeared.
"If a criminal wants to get into your house, and they're going to break this lock, they're going to break your door anyway," he said.
