Late summer marks a breeding period for cats, and that creates a problem for an already crowded animal shelter in St. Joseph.
The shelter is full of kittens due to the breeding season. Now a local veterinarian is offering to help with the problem of excess cats.
Animal Tales Vet Clinic is owned by Dr. James Mrkvicka, who is a St. Joseph native. In the past month, his clinic hosted an event to neuter male cats for those with low incomes. It was a big success, he said.
“It went very well. We had a great response. I think we neutered 39 cats,” Mrkvicka said. “We know there is a huge feral cat population, and this is another thing to encourage people to get it done and get it done cheaply.”
Thirty-nine cats in a single day was a handful for the office. On an average day, there are six to seven surgeries, and four of those might be a spay or neuter on a cat. The whole motivation behind the event was to help those who can’t afford regular operation costs and to improve the stray cat problem in the city.
“I feel kind of satisfied that I can contribute this way. It was a tiring day. but everyone really enjoyed it,” Mrkvicka said. “The entire staff looks forward to doing projects like that. We had some in the past that we would do to stretch it out over the month. This one was different to set one day aside for all the neuters.”
The event offered a $50 price for a neuter and a one-year rabies vaccine.
Now Mrkvicka is planning an event for female cats in November for $89. Animal Tales profits little to not at all from these specific days.
“We would be doing that basically at cost essentially, just to get these things done since there are so many cats out there right now,” Mrkvicka said.
The thought of getting neuters done first was strategic in the feline breeding season so the vet could fix some of the new cats who just became mature.
Mrkvicka encourages anyone who needs to get an animal spayed or neutered to do so promptly to help with the animal problem in the city.
