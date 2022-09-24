The story of Eliza Fletcher is hitting the hearts of runners across the nation. The kindergarten teacher and mother from Memphis was on her morning run earlier this month when she was kidnapped and murdered. The suspect will appear in court on Sept. 28, and now, runner safety is being brought to the forefront.

Alice Ingold is an avid runner in St. Joseph, and she said hearing Fletcher’s story really hit home.

Morgan Doyle can be reached at morgan.doyle@newspressnow.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.