Local roads remain safe for travel amid heat
Despite the Interstate 229 pavement buckling last month due to high temperatures, road crews are assuring the public that the bridge is in good condition amid this week's excessive heat. 

Road or street buckling can be a common issue anytime the temperature gets above 90 degrees. This week, St. Joseph has seen close to triple digits and the concrete on the roads are even hotter.

