Local roads remain safe for travel amid heat

Despite the Interstate 229 pavement buckling last month due to high temperatures, road crews are assuring the public that the bridge is in good condition amid this week's excessive heat.
Road or street buckling can be a common issue anytime the temperature gets above 90 degrees. This week, St. Joseph has seen close to triple digits and the concrete on the roads are even hotter.
Despite this being the hottest month so far, Missouri Department of Transportation crews said they were confident that the roads would be in good condition to drive on after doing an extensive amount of repairs on it the last few weeks.
“I don't think we were overly concerned with the high temperatures that we've experienced here lately and we didn’t expect the bridge to buckle again,” said Troy Slagle, assistant district engineer for the Missouri Department of Transportation. “When we closed it down, we found some other areas besides the one big area that had buckled that had some denomination problems. We ended up doing 44 patches up there on that bridge.”
While they are confident in their work, MoDOT workers said pavement blowups aren’t just unique to the area, and in this heat, it’s almost impossible to predict when it could occur.
Although, Slagle said the I-229 bridge is more likely to sustain this due to the upper deck being directly exposed to the sun.
“That bridge is unique because it has the deck one above the other one,” he said. “It's experiencing the most forces from that expansion and from the sun beating down on it, so it's the one that is going to show the most problems.”
Local roads have been free of blowups during this hot week and crews will continue to do maintenance routine on the I-229 bridge to assure it’s safe for residents to drive on.
“That bridge is an aging structure,” Slagle said. “Typically, we close that bridge down once a year to do routine maintenance on it, and as it ages, we may have to start increasing those maintenance cycles. Our goal is to make sure that the traveling public is safe and what they're driving on is safe.”
