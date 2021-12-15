Inmates at Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron are getting some special holiday entertainment this week in the form of Christmas concerts meant to offer encouragement.
About 250 inmates attended a show Tuesday, and another 50 in protective custody attended the smaller chapel concert on Wednesday. An additional 250 people are expected for a final concert at the prison on Thursday.
The shows include gospel music, testimonies and sermons from Prison Power Ministries and Rise Up Prison Ministries, as well as other groups. People who previously were incarcerated are returning to visit the prison to share their stories and provide hope.
Chaplain Matt Mason said that these types of entertainment activities can draw inmates into having conversations and trying to find a purpose for when they can re-enter society. He said prison can be a hopeless place, but events like these can help those looking for another chance.
“It isn’t all about religion because sometimes the ministry isn’t religious. It’s about talking to the guys, it’s about sharing with the guys and letting them know we care for you and bringing in that hope and that encouragement,” Mason said. “And we use these events for the entertainment as a tool to draw the guys in, in order to minister and share the testimonies.”
Bill Corum, the founder of Power Prison Ministries, was in and out of prison for a couple of decades and after finding God he decided to try to go back and help others.
“Christmas and birthdays are two of the loneliest days in when you’re incarcerated,” Corum said.
Johnny Allen, the founder of Rise Up Prison Ministries, said that it is important for prisoners to hear from people who have been through the system as well.
“When I lost hope, you know, when I became totally hopeless, that was my rock bottom,” Allen said. “That’s where a lot of these guys find themselves. They’re hopeless, they’re broken, they’re lost, they’re living in darkness. Prisons are a dark place to live, and the only way to change that atmosphere is through this light that Jesus Christ brings into your life.”
