St. Joseph Health Educator Nancy Kind, front, reads a declaration from St. Joseph Mayor John Josendale recognizing Tuesday as National Fentanyl Awareness Day. The city's opioid task force is seeking new volunteers, who can join by contacting King at 816-271-4636.
The first National Fentanyl Awareness Day comes at a pivotal time for St. Joseph, with more overdose deaths than ever before.
There have been 15 confirmed overdose deaths this year with another five pending, compared to 21 for all of last year, which was a new high at the time.
Dr. Robert Corder with The Center, A Samaritan Center, was seeing around 15 overdoses annually when he came out of retirement four years ago. There could be four times that in 2022, he said.
“I've seen lots of patients now, over 1,000. And those patients are no different than you and me. They just took a wrong turn in their life, and they shouldn't be treated like they're a piece of dirt.”
Corder was one of several speakers on a panel that met with the public Tuesday at Coleman-Hawkins Park to discuss the issue.
One of the biggest concerns with the fentanyl crisis is its popularity among children, St. Joseph Police Detective Aaron King said.
"Pills are specifically dangerous for younger people because most are scared of needles," he said. "These are just your average everyday kids that you would lead anywhere. And a lot of times, their parents and no one else, kind of know what is involved. So really, that's for me, the scary part."
Potency and accessibility are major contributors. Fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin, St. Joseph Health Educator Nancy King said, while it's potentially being sold even at schools, Corder said.
Like many in attendance, Mark Puckett, vice president of the St. Kolbe-Puckett Center for Healing, has lost family to fentanyl overdoses.
“They’re putting fentanyl in everything — marijuana, (e-cigarettes), methamphetamine," he said. "You didn't hear people overdosing and dying five years ago on methamphetamine. It didn't happen. It happens now. There's people in our community right now that are killing our people. They're murdering our people.”
Puckett challenged the public and local prosecutors to do more to assist law enforcement in the fight against fentanyl.
"It's time to wake up and say we've had enough," he said. "When somebody dies of a drug overdose, we want justice for the family. We want justice for that person."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.