Buchanan County Paramedic Andrew King demonstrates how to use tourniquet if someone needs to stop an injury from bleeding. The popularity of hiking trails this time of year increases the importance of knowing basic first aid in case there’s an emergency, King said.
St. Joseph’s network of trails is proving to be extra popular this year, which has local groups increasing efforts to educate people on trail safety and first aid.
One way is with a basic safety class, which is being taught Thursday.
At least some first aid training is recommended for all trail users, Buchanan County Paramedic Andrew King said.
“We want everybody who’s out on those trails to have some basic understanding of first aid,” he said. “They’ve put in some wonderful trails here in St Joe. We’re very excited to see people outside and exercising and enjoying them, but we want them to be safe. And we also want them to realize that it’s going to take us a minute to get to them.”
Use of the River Bluffs trail system has exceeded expectations, particularly from out-of-state visitors.
The popularity is a benefit, but visitors’ lack of familiarity with St. Joseph means extra precautions are a must, said board member Adam Wineinger of the St. Joseph Trail Alliance.
“It makes us think about what we’re going to do as far as signage,” he said. “Do we put some signage up and say, ‘Hey, this is where you’re at, if you need help and call 911?’ That would ... at least narrow it down to where you’re at.”
Another factor for responders and visitors to work around is where calls are sent to, especially since calls from the River Bluffs trails often are sent to Kansas because of proximity.
Having to transfer those calls back to Buchanan County means it takes longer for EMS to respond, demonstrating the benefit of options like GPS locators, King said.
“All of those things take time. And so if we can teach people that first aid to get that help started right away, whether it’s CPR, whether it’s rescue breathing, whether it’s stopping the bleed, any of those things, it’s going to really help by time for us to get to the patient.
One constant consideration this time of year is dealing with the heat. People using trails should be extra vigilant to stay hydrated since they’re in a more remote location, King said.
