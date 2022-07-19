Andrew King applying tourniquet

Buchanan County Paramedic Andrew King demonstrates how to use tourniquet if someone needs to stop an injury from bleeding. The popularity of hiking trails this time of year increases the importance of knowing basic first aid in case there’s an emergency, King said.

St. Joseph’s network of trails is proving to be extra popular this year, which has local groups increasing efforts to educate people on trail safety and first aid.

One way is with a basic safety class, which is being taught Thursday.

